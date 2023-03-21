SELINSGROVE — Members of the Selinsgrove Moose Lodge celebrated the organization's 100th anniversary on Feb. 14 and will be holding special events throughout the year.
"All the officers, former officers, pilgrims, fellows and Women of the Moose attended the anniversary dinner," said Linda Erdman, social quarters manager.
Members who weren't invited were a little irked, she admits.
"We can't seat 800 people," Erdman said of the lodge at 40 W. Spruce St. in Selinsgrove.
There will be more opportunities to celebrate with all the members throughout the year, she said, including a March Madness event that included games and a birthday cake and cookouts.
Moose President Tom Foreman said the organization has attracted hundreds of members throughout the decades due to its focus on community.
"They give back to the community," he said. "Everything we take in we give out."
Erdman said donations are made to a number of local programs as well as Moose-administered child and senior faciliites.
"You name it, if they ask us, we support the best we can," she said.
Thousands of dollars are given each year to Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility situated on a 1,000-acre campus 38 miles west of Chicago and administered by the Loyal Order of the Moose, and Moosehaven, a private retirement community in Orange Park, Fla., for members of the Moose.
On Tuesday, Foreman, Erdman and Brad Koch, administrator of the Selinsgrove Moose, donated several Tommy the Moose stuffed animals to Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company and Ambulance League.
Donna Wenrich, an EMT and treasurer of DH&L Ambulance, said the stuffed animals help to calm children involved in an accident or other traumatic situations.
"It relaxes them and makes them feel comfortable," she said. "It allows us to establish a rapport with them."
Koch said in addition to the community support offered by the organization, the lodge is a welcoming meeting place for members.
He attributes the longevity of the organization to the camaraderie that has formed among members.
"We have a social room and regulars who stop in every day and some members only show up for breakfast on Sundays," Koch said.