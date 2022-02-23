SELINSGROVE — Five Selinsgrove Area High School students await results of their auditions in the Pennsylvania Music Educators All-State competitions.
Seniors Maya Caron, Austin Imhoof, Corinne Beaver, Caroline Proger and Tori Ross participated in the vocal competition. Senior Xiao Yan Shi is the only piccolo player to be selected to compete in the All-State band competition.
Results for her classmates are expected to arrive later this week or early next week, said high school music teacher Rachel Ulsh.
Each student had to submit their videotaped auditions rather than perform in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For Caron, a Soprano 1, which is the highest vocal range, it was a bit daunting.
“I prefer in-person auditions,” she said. “It’s a true test to how well you know the music.”
Shi was ambivalent about the process.
“It’s a strange combination of being easier and more difficult,” she said. While having “the safety net” of being able to re-record a performance, Shi said she also second-guessed herself on whether she should have attempted one more taped audition before submission.
“They’re all fantastic musicians,” said Ulsh, who adds that they are also spending their senior year to take on a lot of challenges.
In addition to the state competition, Caron and Shi have lead roles in the high school musical, Godspell, that will be performed March 3, 4 and 5. Less than two weeks later, the pair and other members of the Honors Choir will sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a chorus performance competition in Hershey in late April and a cabaret concert at the school in May.
“Their first job is being students,” said Ulsh, marveling at their ability to balance music and academics.
All this work is helping Caron prepare for a career in music.
“I’ve been auditioning for colleges as well,” said the aspiring music educator.
Shi has embraced the rigors of her senior year for a different reason.
“This has been one last hurrah before I go to college. It will be my last chance to perform,” said Shi, who plans to study architecture.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.