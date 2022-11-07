SELINSGROVE — More decorative lighting is being installed along West Pine Street in Selinsgrove borough.
Work on curbing is underway from South High Street to the Susquehanna University campus and the total project, including about 10 antique-style lampposts, is nearly $600,000, Borough Manager Lauren Martz said during Monday's council meeting.
"Everything is being covered 100 percent by grants," she said.
Installation of decorative street lights along Market and Pine streets began in 2005 with state grants and funding from Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce.
The latest phase will strengthen the connection between downtown and the campus, Martz said.
"Since COVID, people are walking a lot. This should be really nice," said Assistant Borough Manager Sherri Badman.
Council member Bobbie Owens lauded Martz, Badman, administrative assistant Carrie Briggs and deputy zoning officer Lindsey Mull for their success in obtaining grant funding for a variety of projects.
"We are seeing a historic number of grants," Owens said. "I feel like we're (at about) $4 million in grants, not including the street lights. That takes a lot of work."
Later, Martz said the borough recently obtained a $37,500 matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to conduct a walkability study.
"We want to make it easier for people to navigate (through the borough and onto the Isle of Que). We want it to be safer and more accessible," she said, adding that the goal is also to connect people to areas throughout Selinsgrove and with neighboring municipalities.
The borough wants to get the study done before repairs to Front Street along the Susquehanna River begin so additional grants can be applied for to cover those costs.
Public meetings will be held regarding the proposed walking trail.