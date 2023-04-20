SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Police Chief Shanee Mitchell has taken a temporary leave of absence due to illness in the family.
Borough solicitor Robert Cravitz said he was notified by the chief that she would be stepping away temporarily from her duties to deal with a "family emergency."
Mitchell, who is paid $88,000 a year, will be off for about two weeks due to the failing health of a family member, said borough council President Richard Mease.
Borough assistant manager Sheri Badman said Mitchell sent an email Wednesday notifying borough officials of the temporary leave.
Mayor Jeff Reed, who oversees the police department, was unaware the chief was on leave when contacted by The Daily Item Thursday for comment.
"I haven't looked at my email," he said.
Mitchell, who lives in Montgomery County, was hired by the borough council in August to succeed Thomas Garlock who held the position of chief for 27 years.