Selinsgrove Borough Police are investigating a gunshot injury to a 10-year-old that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
According to press release from police, Selinsgrove officers were dispatched to a home along the 600 block of 8th Street. There they found a 10-year-old boy with an injury at 2:35 p.m.
The victim was taken to Geisinger in Danville by DH&L Ambulance. Police did not provide an update on the boy's condition.
Borough police report an investigation is underway. They are not releasing any more details at this time.
Borough police were assisted by the state police crime scene investigations unit, Shamokin Dam Police and DH&L EMS.