SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Police department is losing a full-time officer as Adam Romig leaves to at the end of the month to join the state police.
In his resignation letter, Romig thanked the borough for giving him the opportunity to start his law enforcement career, Mayor Jeff Reed said.
Chief Thomas Garlock has reached out to a prospective candidate and hopes to have the position filled soon, he said.
After Romig's departure on Dec. 29, Garlock will be overseeing a department of four full-time officers.
During Thursday's special council meeting, member Erik Viker made a motion to add two mills of taxes, or an extra $70,000, to the $4.8 million budget for 2020 to cover the salary of a police investigator.
It's a proposal he's made several times, to no avail. None of the other council members supported the motion and the board approved a budget with a one-half mill increase.
Adding an investigator to the department "would be an enhancement to public safety," Viker said, adding that Garlock should not have to work so many roles, including administrator and investigator, "We shouldn't be nickel and diming" public safety.
Council President Marvin Rudnitsky said he hasn't heard any reason to add another full-time officer.
"A persuasive case has yet to be made," he said.
Solicitor Robert Cravitz said when the new council takes office on Jan. 6, the members will have 10 days to reopen the budget if the issue is brought back to the table.
Garlock said limited resources is the main problem he's faced during a 42-year law enforcement career.
"Large police departments have specialized units, but in small departments like ours we have to be a jack-of-all-trades," the chief said.
That means juggling routine calls ranging from loud music, barking dogs and traffic infractions to investigating major crimes.
Several cases, including the December 23, 2018 assault of two men in a South High Street home by two male suspects caught on surveillance tape breaking in armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a baseball bat, are still pending.
Having more manpower would help, said Garlock.
"Dedicating someone to a specific task would give us the ability to investigate without distraction," he said.