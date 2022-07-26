SELINSGROVE — A shortage of material has delayed the addition of a splash pad at the Selinsgrove pool.
The splash pad was purchased with funds from the Degenstein Foundation but three separate material deliveries weren't adequate to complete the installation of the splash pad, said Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. (SARI) board member Carrie Briggs.
The extra material arrived this week and once the splash is installed the state will have to inspect the new feature before it opens to the public.
"The state has been working very closely with the board," said Briggs would was unable to confirm if the splash pad will open before the pool closes for the season on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Meanwhile, Briggs is encouraging youth to consider working at the swimming pool next summer.
"We'd like to get people of various ages," she said.
— MARCIA MOORE