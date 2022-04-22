The Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove will receive $2 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to assist in the construction of an Intergenerational Community Life Center.
State Senator John Gordner (R-27) made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The funds will be used to help to acquire and renovate the Selinsgrove Inn and multiple surrounding properties. The end result would be the Intergenerational Community Life Center, combining REC’s signature youth development programs, and activities for older adults and all ages in between.
“This is a great project that will be an asset to Selinsgrove area citizens of all ages,” said Senator Gordner. “I want to congratulate REC for its excellent vision and a successful application.”
