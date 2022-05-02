SELINSGROVE — Regional Engagement Center (REC) President Kelly Feiler informed the Selinsgrove Borough Council Monday she would have more details next month about a plan to create senior housing and an intergenerational community in the downtown area.
Referring to The Daily Item's report Sunday regarding Borough Council's concerns about the awarding of a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to the nonprofit REC board for the proposed $4.5 million project, Feiler cautioned them to wait for the information to be available "before creating waves of fear and confusion.
"The articles about the REC's great news have focused, unfortunately, on theories that I personally am benefitting from the REC, that my father does unethical things to get things to happen for me or the REC, that I purposely kept the borough council in the dark about this project or misused Gelnett funds to obtain a range hood that was installed during the pandemic," Feiler said.
Her father, Marvin Rudnitsky, is president of the borough council and is a member of the finance committee. He was out of town and did not attend Monday's meeting.
Feiler left the meeting before it ended after about an hour and was not present when the council and members of the audience discussed the issue.
"There are a lot of questions from a financial standpoint," said council member Bobbie Owens of the potential loss of tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue, Earned Income Tax and 8 percent hotel tax if the nonprofit REC purchases the Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St. and surrounding property and turns it into 15 senior apartments and an intergenerational community that will include a greenhouse, maker spaces, a bike and skate park and a space for youth programs.
"I'm not sure how you run a business as a nonprofit," said council member Richard Mease.
The feasibility study commissioned by the REC and conducted by a Chicago firm proposed leasing the apartments to seniors at a cost of about $2,700 a month.
Owens said the study was narrowly focused and did not address the children who would use the space; how adults and children would be able to interact due to strict child protection laws or the walkability from the public school to the downtown location.
A portion of the property, she adds, is in the floodplain.
Selinsgrove resident and past council member Shane Hendricks questioned what entity would be liable for the debt.
"I just don't want to see the borough on the hook for $2 million," he said.
"There's a lot of uncertainty," said Owens.