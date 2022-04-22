SELINSGROVE — The Regional Engagement Center (REC) has received a $2 million grant toward the proposed purchase and renovation of the Selinsgrove Inn and surrounding properties to create independent senior housing and intergenerational programs.
The funds are available through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and require matching non-government funds, said state Sen. John Gordner who made the announcement Friday.
“Nothing is for sure yet, but I am so grateful,” said REC President Kelly Feiler who came up with the idea of purchasing the 24-room Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St. and surrounding property to create independent senior housing, maker spaces and a greenhouse.
A feasibility study commissioned by the REC board determined there is a need for senior housing and programs for all ages in the area, she said. The estimated cost of the project is $4.5 million.
Gordner credited Feiler’s “energy” and her father, Selinsgrove Borough Council President Marvin Rudnitsky, for getting the idea off the ground and working toward obtaining the highly competitive grant.
“An opportunity was here and you had the vision to truly make a difference in people’s lives,” he said during the announcement held at the REC with Feiler, REC board members, center visitors and council member Richard Mease in attendance. Rudnitsky was out of town. “There’s work to do yet, but with Marv’s track record and Kelly’s enthusiasm, it can get done. They have the connections and roots in the community.”
Mease said he received an invite Thursday to attend the Friday announcement and had no idea it was about the grant. Borough Manager Lauren Martz said she and a majority of the council are only beginning to learn of the loan application that was filed by Feiler in March 2021.
Feiler and REC board chairman Sarah Farbo said they’ve already outgrown the space that was built with the aid of many volunteers and donations a few years ago. The REC Center at 429 8th St. was opened in 2017. Feiler said the facility serves about 60 kids a day when the after-school program is open, offers exercise classes to seniors and runs the summer camp program.
“We have a strong foundation in place... but we are at capacity,” said Farbo. And, she said, the intergenerational aspect of the project is “key” to meeting the needs of seniors who have been isolated during the pandemic.
Kay Wetzel, of Middleburg, and Linda Bogar, of Selinsgrove, take exercise classes at the REC and said they support the project.
“I like the idea of working with young people,” said Wetzel.
Bogar said she told Feiler she’d be interested in moving into the senior housing if it opens.
Holly Kyle, the executive director of the Snyder-Union Area Agency on Aging, said Friday she has spoken with Feiler about the project but no concrete plans had been discussed since the grant was not a certain thing.
“I was not aware they received (the grant),” Kyle said Friday afternoon. “This is news.”
Feiler said the current center may continue to be used and said she still has to come up with alternative plans if the Selinsgrove Inn is sold before they raise the necessary $2 million matching funds.
“That’s a risk I take,” she said. In the meantime, Feiler said she’ll be writing grants for non-governmental funds and seek personal donations for the proposal.