Retired Snyder County social worker Lori Weir received a state award Thursday for her work at the Pennsylvania Children and Youth Administrators conference in Lancaster.
The Pamela J. Cousins Excellence in Social Work is given to individuals who have made meaningful contributions to social work.
Weir, who worked as a Snyder County Children and Youth social service aide for 20 years before retiring in March, was nominated by staff at the agency.
"I was surprised when I received the call (about the award) from my former supervisor because I had no idea that I was nominated," the Selinsgrove resident said. "I am humbled and honored by the thoughtful gesture. This is an amazing award that I will surely treasure."
During her employment with the county, Weir started the Meals 4 Seals program for students in the Selinsgrove Area School District in partnership with the Snyder County Coalition 4 Kids; created a backpack program for children returning to school, providing them supplies and shoes and co-chaired the agency's annual holiday giveaway.
Her duties as a social service aide III including transporting clients, supervising visits, assisting families in need of improving home conditions, organizational skills, budgeting, finding employment and more.
In retirement, Weir continues to stay connected by helping the staff at CYS by serving as a parenting mentor. She is one of six trained individuals to work in this role.