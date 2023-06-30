SELINSGROVE — Matilda "Tillie" Pierce Alleman may not be a familiar name in Snyder County, but the late Selinsgrove resident is well known among Civil War history buffs for her eyewitness account of the battle of Gettysburg.
Published in 1889, "At Gettysburg, or, What a Girl Saw and Heard of the Battle," is Alleman's story of the war which was written when she had moved to Selinsgrove. She lived in the Governor Snyder Mansion on Market Street with her husband, Horace Alleman, an attorney, and their two children.
"Unfortunately, not a lot of people know about her. Her book is one of the best first-hand narratives about the battle of Gettysburg," said Charles "Bo" Fasold, a Selinsgrove resident and historian. "She was a good writer. She uses flowery language and she's a name-dropper."
Alleman was living in Gettysburg on June 26, 1863, when Union soldiers began filling the streets. To get her out of harm's way, her parents sent the 15-year-old to a farm three miles away from town which turned out to be at the center of the three-day battle. The farm, owned by Jacob Wiekert and in the shadow of the Round Tops on the southern edge of the battlefield, became a hospital for soldiers over the course of the battle.
"The wounded began to come in greater numbers. That evening Beckie Weikert and I went out to the barn to see what was transpiring there," Alleman wrote. "Nothing before in my experience had ever paralleled the sight we then and there beheld. There were the groaning and crying, the struggling and dying, crowded side by side, while attendants sought to aid and relieve them as best they could.
“Years have come and gone since the happening of the events narrated in the preceding chapters, but they are as indelibly stamped upon my memory."
In 1975, Alleman's memoir was made into a children's book and in 2006 her life story was included in a documentary series, Unknown Civil War, distributed by A&E Television.
Still, "I don't think a lot of people know what she did, where she did it and where she's buried," said Don Housley, professor emeritus of history at Susquehanna University, who participated in the documentary.
Alleman died in March 1914 at age 66 and is buried in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery off Spruce Street in Selinsgrove.
Fasold said he's spoken with a Gettysburg man, Allan Hoyles, who is working to install a solar-powered flagpole light at the grave. "I support that," said Fasold.
In May, the Snyder County Historical Society invited Gail Serfass, innkeeper of the Tillie Pierce House in Gettysburg, to Selinsgrove to give a presentation about Alleman.
"The Pierce house is now a bed and breakfast. Gail has a lot of photographs and information," said Esther Klinger, president of the Snyder County Historical Society.