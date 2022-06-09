SELINSGROVE — Borough residents are criticizing town leaders' decision to chop down two mature Linden trees near their homes.
The trees stood about 60 feet tall at the edge of the municipal parking lot at Chestnut Street and North Union Alley until they were removed May 25 after consultation with members of the Shade Tree Commission, borough Manager Lauren Martz said.
"They were not dead," said Angela O'Brien, a Chestnut Street resident who asked why the borough did not notify residents that the trees were on the chopping block.
She added the reason she was given for the tree removal varied — from being a liability due to bees they attracted, creating debris of falling branches or they were dead — and at no time was the issue placed on the agenda for public discussion.
"I would have volunteered to clean up branches if I knew it was an issue," said O'Brien during a public council meeting earlier this week.
Resident Carol Ann Moore said many people enjoyed the trees.
"If it's such a problem with nests and bees, how is that the people who lived under them never had a problem?" she said. "It's a sin what you all did."
Chestnut Street resident Joshua Bergeron questioned whether the borough has "a grander plan" for the area by removing the trees.
Borough council member Sara Maul said she's heard no discussions about widening the public parking area or blocking off the alley.
Owens said no plans have been brought before the borough's planning commission and the trees were felled to eliminate a liability.
O'Brien argued the community should have been notified of the plan to remove the trees.
"Do we have to tell you what every tree is that we love to save it?" she asked.
The Shade Tree Commission is in the process of replacing trees and will be planting in the fall, said Martz.