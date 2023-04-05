SELINSGROVE — Three people have formally expressed an interest in serving on Selinsgrove Borough Council following Monday's abrupt resignation of three members.
Marvin Rudnitsky, Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich submitted resignation letters Monday afternoon, just prior to the public board meeting.
As of Wednesday afternoon, borough manager Lauren Martz said three letters were submitted from Christian Schlieder, Holly Appleman and past council member Erick Viker asking to be considered for an appointment to the seats.
Another former councilman, Shane Hendricks, has also informally expressed an interest. He has already filed the necessary petitions to be on the ballot in the May primary.
Up for reelection this year are council members Richard Mease, Sara Maul and Kalcich, who had petitioned to be on the ballot for reelection to a second term. Kalcich said Wednesday he will withdraw the petition.
Rudnitsky had served on the council for nine years and Lauver since 2017. Both their terms expire at the end of 2025.
The trio resigned this week after more than a year of controversy surrounding public money from the borough-administered Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund being provided to the Regional Engagement Center (REC) which is led by Rudnitsky's daughter, Kelly Feiler. She serves in a paid position as president at the 429 S. Eighth St. center in Selinsgrove.
Public discussions among the council, REC officials and community members regarding the funding have often been lengthy and sometimes tense in the past year.
Due to the relationship between Rudnitsky and Feiler and conflict-of-interest issues, council member Bobbie Owens has insisted all discussion of the REC be conducted during the monthly public session instead of at the committee level.
Owens is chair of the finance committee, which until last month included Rudnitsky and Lauver. In March, the council reorganized the committee, replacing Rudnitsky and Lauver with council members Mease and Scott Frost.
Rudnitsky denied any conflict in his resignation letter while Lauver referenced unprofessional behavior and Kalcich said he had been intimidated and accused Owens, a fellow Democrat, of "creating a hostile atmosphere."
When asked for specifics, Kalcich declined further comment. He said he will continue in the role as chairman of the Snyder County Democratic Committee and said he can serve without bias to support all county Democrats.
"I feel as chairman of the committee I can be impartial in helping Democrats get elected," said Kalcich. "There is a difference working behind the scenes to help in an election and working directly with someone."
The four remaining council members, Owens, Mease, Maul and Scott Frost are scheduled to meet next week at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and could fill the vacancies by appointment at that time.
The council has 30 days to fill the council seats.
Another focus of next week's meeting is to discuss a failed borough well, one of four wells that provides water to the municipality.
Assistant borough manager Sheri Badman said a motor in the well no longer works and repairs could be in excess of $100,000.
"I haven't received an estimate yet," she said.