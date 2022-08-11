SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Rotary Charity Golf Classic Tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
The annual tournament has been held for the past 28 years and helps raise money for scholarships given by the Rotary Club to Selinsgrove Area High School students and for local nonprofit organizations.
Luke Berkoski, the son of Charlie and Joanne Berkoski, and a 2021 Selinsgrove High School graduate, received a $1,000 scholarship from the Rotary and is now enrolled in Penn College's welding program.
"The scholarship is allowing me to follow my heart, makes me feel good about myself, and the fact that others respect my dedication and hard work is its own self reward," Berkoski said.
Since 2013 the tournament has raised $70,000 for scholarships for students Selinsgrove School District and $103,000 for non-profit community organizations, tournament chairman Gary Gonsar said.
Half of the proceeds from this year's tournament will be used to help fund a handicap comfort station project at Everyone's Playground in East Snyder Park and the Selinsgrove Rotary Scholarship Endowment.
The price per player - which includes cart, green fees, snacks and dinner is $150 and for a team of four it is $500.
For more information about next month's golf tournament, contact Gonsar at gbgonsar74@gmail.com or 570-898-5441.
— MARCIA MOORE