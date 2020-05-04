A Selinsgrove Area School District administrator is on leave and an investigation into the employee is being conducted by the Selinsgrove state police, Superintendent Chad Cohrs confirmed this morning.
Cohrs said the matter is a personnel issue and the district will not provide specifics, including the person's identity or role within the district.
"There is an ongoing investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police," Cohrs said. "The district is fully cooperating with the investigation. The employee is currently on administrative leave. The district will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with district policy should it be warranted from the investigation."
According to school board members, the incident has not yet been disclosed.
Board member Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay on Monday she said she found out about an “active investigation" by the state police on Sunday.
"As board members, we have talked about it amongst ourselves. It is very concerning,” Rager-Kay said. “The safety of our students is the highest priority. We expect this to be fully investigated and that anyone, if involved, should be held fully accountable.”
Milton state trooper and state police spokesperson Mark Reasner would not comment on any investigation.
Board secretary Larry Augustine said he has only been made aware the state police are investigating. Board member Kenneth Teats said he would not comment while authorities were investigating.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said his office has been made aware of allegations. "State police at Selinsgrove are investigating," he said.