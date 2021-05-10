SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Area School Board members approved a $44.3 million 2021-2022 final proposed budget, which includes a 1.5 mill, 2.2 percent tax increase at their Monday night meeting.
The final proposed budget will be posted for comment for 30 days and then voted on at the June 14 school board meeting.
The 2021-22 proposed budget equates to a $20 increase for homeowners with median assessed values of $27,000, said district Business Manager Jeffrey Hummel.
The 2021-22 budget is $312.305 greater than last year, an increase of 0.7 percent.
Personnel makes up 74 percent of the budget, Hummel said.
Even after the millage increase, "there was a budget deficit of $451,997 to be covered from the fund balance reserve," he added.
Hummel said the major budgetary changes in the 2021-22 budget over 2020-21 were:
Cyber charter tuition, $300,000, a 33.3 percent increase.
"This number assumes that half of the students that withdrew in the 2020-21 school year return," Hummel said.
Transfer out to debt service, $100,000, a 3.1 percent increase. Debt service fund reserves will help fund debt payments for 2021-22, Hummel said.
Salaries and wages, $71,657, a 0.4 percent increase.
Hummel said "salaries and wages for teachers are based off the collective bargaining agreement, which has an average increase of 2.1 percent. Savings from seven teacher retirements for the end of the 2020-21 school year are factored in the budget. Administrative salaries are based off of the current Act 93 agreement. Total classified staff wages are increased by 3 percent. Actual increases are determined by job performance evaluation."
Outpatient student tuition, negative $175,000, a 35 percent decrease.
In his superintendent report to the board, Frank Jankowski noted that the last day of school for students is May 28. On that day, he said, there would be a two-hour early dismissal.
"So on that day there will be a one-hour late arrival, and a two-hour early dismissal," Jankowski said.
Jankowski said that "we continue to make decisions about COVID mitigation efforts. We are consistently looking at health data."
The goal, he said was to take away small mitigation efforts and to get back to normal "as much as we can."
To that end, he added, "we are not seeing a rise in COVID cases."
Jankowski addressed what the next school year will look like.
"We do feel very confident that as we head into the next school year, we would look to resemble traditional normal, as much as possible," he said. "That means a return to in-person learning. However we will also strengthen our hybrid learning model. Predominantly though, we would prefer to have students return to in person learning."
In-person learning, Jankowski said, has been proven to be the best way for students to develop both academically and socially.