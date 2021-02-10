SELINSGROVE — Starting Feb. 25, online kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year will be available on the Selinsgrove Area School District website at www.seal-pa.org.
Under district links on the right-hand side of the home page, there will be a link titled “Kindergarten Registration 21-22.” Click on that link to complete the registration process.
When the form is complete, it will be submitted directly to the enrollment office. You will then receive a phone call to schedule an appointment to bring in the following items: Birth certificate, child’s immunization and proof of residency. At that appointment, you will be able to sign up for the Community Portal, discuss bussing information and sign-up for the child’s screening date which is June 1, 2, 3, 7 or 8.
To be eligible for kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021.
If you have any questions, contact Kelly Hoffman by phone at 570-372-2213 or email khoffman@seal-pa.org
— THE DAILY ITEM