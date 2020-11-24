SELINSGROVE — Students in the Selinsgrove School District will move to a remote learning model all of next week, Dec. 1-8, after district Superintendent Frank Jankowski received word on Tuesday of four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district this week.
Jankowski posted a letter on Tuesday to the Selinsgrove Community on the school district's website explaining the situation and the rationale for going to remote learning.
There are two cases in the elementary school, one case in the middle school, and one in the high school.
The district has initiated contact tracing and associated quarantining "for individuals identified as being in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person," Jankowski said.
"At this time, our plan is to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Dec. 9," Jankowski said. "While adhering to all expectations for contact tracing and quarantining, the ability to staff our operations appropriately has become a determining factor in this decision."
It is the Pa. Dept. of Health that creates the governing guidance by which decisions must be made related to COVID-19 mitigation, Jankowski explained in the posting.
For more detailed parent and student instructions (and hints) on remote learning, go to www.seal-pa.org.