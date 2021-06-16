SELINSGROVE — The development of an environmental center on the Susquehanna River is once again being floated.
The Selinsgrove Borough Council is seeking grant funding for a feasibility study on constructing an environmental-educational center near the Front Street public boat launch on the Isle of Que as well as a separate study for a trail along the river.
Council President Marvin Rudnitsky said board members are trying to find ways to “make better use of our greatest resource, the river. It’s also our greatest challenge because of flooding.”
Borough Manager Lauren Martz estimates that a feasibility study for the environmental center would cost about $60,000 and the river walk or trail development study along Front Street could cost up to $100,000.
The board has approved the grant applications to help cover the expense.
Lifelong Isle of Que resident and former river guide Jim Charles has been a proponent of an environmental/educational center at the river for more than 40 years.
“Flooding should not be an issue,” he said.
In recent years, architect Rocky Baer designed a sketch for a building to be located behind the boat launch parking area, said assistant borough manager Sheri Badman.
Charles said his vision would be a two-story facility, with an open first story and enclosed second floor, which could be used for educational programs and displaying artifacts and information about the river and surrounding area as well as a kayak rental business, pavilion and public restrooms.
Since the borough only owns a section of land from Bough Street to the boat launch, Charles doesn’t see the feasibility in developing a trail along the river but he would be in favor of providing extra space for the many walkers who enjoy the river.
As the council considers developing recreational facilities on the Isle of Que, Charles said he’s been encouraging borough officials to install signs in the downtown area alerting and directing people to the Susquehanna River and public boat launch as well as expanding the boat launch parking area.
Rudnitsky said any plans the borough considers for an environmental center and trail would include community input.
“Making better use of the river is good for the economy and community,” he said.