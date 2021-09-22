SELINSGROVE — For Selinsgrove Area High School senior Aiden Shay, being back in the classroom is something he is thankful for but so is helping his community.
The 17-year-old finds time to help his community after he cracks the books to maintain the 3.95-grade point average he carries.
“I try to be involved in as many things as I could,” he said. “I want to be able to always help out when I am needed.”
After Shay gets done with his studies and volunteering, he then hits the track as captain of his team completes his duties as president of the debate club for forensics and maintains his status as vice-president of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
“When I graduate from high school I want to continue on and go into business and eventually get my law degree,” he said. “Being involved with so many things, including FBLA and debate really helped me get out of my shell.”
And Shay wants to continue to be a leader.
“Taking greater leadership roles taught me to deal with other people and to give back to my community,” he said.
Shay helped with various events in the Selinsgrove area and it brought him joy, he said.
“It’s a been really really cool to help plan the Market Street Fair as I remember as a kid looking forward to the fair,” he said. “So now I can help plan to make other people enjoy the day and to come out and enjoy each other and have fun and that means a lot to me.”
Shay said being back in school after dealing with COVID-19 is a wish come true.
“It is a lot better because anytime you can be inside school to learn instead of the inconsistency of not being there and not knowing what is going to happen next is better,” he said. “No one loves to wear masks but it is protecting others and yourself and it is keeping us in school.”
Shay said he is also happy to be back to share his senior year with friends.
“It’s great to be hanging out with friends again,” he said. “I am looking forward to the rest of the year and I want to do as many things as I can because we are leaving high school soon enough.”
Shay said he is unsure of where he will continue his studies.
“It’s up in the air right now,” he said. “ I am looking at a few schools and I want to go somewhere where I can participate in track as well.”
Teacher Daniel Frake, who also serves as the FBLA advisor said seeing Shay volunteering makes him proud.
“Aiden serves as vice president for our Selinsgrove’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America,” he said. “Aiden has been an active member since his sophomore year and has been a state qualifier in his competitive events the past 2 years, Business Law in 2020 and Securities and Investments in 2019. He is regularly seen volunteering at our fundraising events as well as helping to plan out or chapter activities in 2021.”
Brian Catherman, Selinsgrove boys varsity track and field coach, said he is proud of Shay.
“Aiden is an extremely hard-working kid. He had a knee injury at the beginning of his sophomore year, and he has battled back. He is a perfectionist when it comes to the javelin,” he said. “At the end of the season, he was on the cusp to have a big throw. His best last season was 143-1 at the league meet. He had a throw this summer at the Javelin fest of 165-1. Overall, he is a leader on my team and continues to strive to be the best. Great kid to work with. I am looking forward to seeing what he will be able to do in his senior year.”
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.