SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove High School senior Evette Davis has taken advantage of opportunities to challenge herself during her school years.
She’s enrolled in college courses at Susquehanna and Bloomsburg universities in her senior year and most recently won a national competition held by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration regarding the 811 Call program that encourages homeowners to “call before you dig” to avoid underground dangers.
Davis’ winning video was based on a children’s program, ‘Dumb Ways to Die,’ and an accompanying song she sang, with background vocals supplied by her boyfriend, Adin Geist.
“Given that the 811 contest was national, I thought it presented a bigger challenge. I didn’t know anything about the dangers and I figured no one else my age would either,” she said of the potential dangers of breaking ground without awareness of what’s underneath.
For the win, Davis received a new Apple laptop computer, which was presented to her earlier this month.
High School Principal Matt Conrad describes Davis as a “hardworking student who takes everything she does seriously. I’m very proud of her accomplishments.”
The daughter of George and Amy Davis, she also earned an honorable mention in last year’s PPL Innovation Challenge for a video she made using items in a PPL Electric Utilities energy efficient kit.
“I was planning to go to college for science, so I entered that” competition, Davis said.
She’s changed her focus in the past year while serving as an officer for the school’s Future Business Leaders of America and working at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse in Shamokin Dam.
“It’s shown me that’s the work I want to do,” said Davis who plans to major in international business at Susquehanna University in the fall.
