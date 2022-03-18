SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway general manager Steve Inch and a crew of about a dozen workers have been preparing the facility all week for its 76th season opener Saturday, but an inclement weather forecast has delayed it by one week.
The Short Track Super Series Icebreaker for modified stock car racing was scheduled to get underway Saturday afternoon, but Inch made the decision late Friday afternoon to call it off due to the projected rain despite it being the first major modified race in the Northeast this year.
"It's a dirt track and these cars aren't equipped to race in rain," he said.
Another factor in canceling Saturday's event was that many of the 100 or so racers were traveling from Canada, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
"With the high cost of gas, we had to make a decision" so racers wouldn't travel hundreds of miles to compete for the $5,000 main modifieds prize for nothing, Inch said.
The new season opener will take place March 27 with 410 sprint cars, limited late models and roadrunners.
The go-cart season is still scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. Sunday, Inch said, barring any substantial rainfall that makes it difficult to prepare the track.
Selinsgrove borough Manager Lauren Martz said the community is ready to welcome the racers and fans back to town.
"We're excited and happy to support the speedway and what they do," she said.
Losing the modifieds race is "disappointing" to Inch since it attracts a large fan turnout.
"Last year it was a huge success," he said of the event that had more than 100 racers and a couple thousand spectators in the stands.
Inch said events at the track regularly attract between 1,000 and 2,000 fans each week, but he's not sure how this year's season will look due to rising fuel costs and supply chain issues, particularly the difficulty with getting car parts such as tires.
"There are concerns that some racers and fans may drop out," he said. "But we are hopeful that we'll have a strong season. Dirt track racing is very popular in Central Pennsylvania."