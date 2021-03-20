SELINSGROVE — When Philadelphia’s Bill Holland won the opener at a new racetrack in Snyder County in 1946, that 20-lap event on the dirt at the Selinsgrove Speedway was a mere blip on the motorsport world’s radar.
Holland was a few years into what would become a Hall of Fame career, which included winning the Indianapolis 500 in 1949 and finishing second three times.
Meanwhile, the racetrack in Penn Township on the outskirts of the borough would begin creating a history of its own, welcoming some of the sports’ big names, many young drivers like Holland was when he stopped by in 1946.
Last year, the speedway honored Holland’s memory by running the Bill Holland Classic, hosting the United States Auto Club for the first time in decades.
When the gates open Saturday, welcoming some of the best modified race drivers in the east (race time at 2), it will begin a year-long celebration of the track’s 75th anniversary.
Among the highlights of the anniversary season will be the second annual Bill Holland Classic, to be run 75 years to the day of Holland’s win, Tuesday, July 20.
Fans turned management
Two members of the speedway’s current management team, Brian Scandle, of Paxinos, and Mike Heffner, of Hellertown, have fond memories of watching races at Selinsgrove in their younger days.
Heffner became a race fan as a kid, but it started with the main class of cars in his area, the modifieds, first at the old half-mile at Nazareth.
Heffner grew up in Topton, in the heart of modified country. He and his dad watched the modifieds race at tracks like Grandview, in Bechtelsville, and even traveling as far as Big Diamond, near Minersville.
Then they saw some sprint car races, and they were hooked.
“In the early ‘80s, my dad and I become very interested in sprint cars and we made our way out to central Pennsylvania and Selinsgrove was just one of our favorites,” he said.
The Heffners began making the long trip to Selinsgrove nearly every weekend.
“(Selinsgrove Speedway) was not in my backyard, I lived two hours away, but I grew to become very fond of the track,” Heffner said. “I don’t know what it is about it, but yeah, it’s different from all the other tracks.”
Heffner became a sprint car owner whose drivers included the late Greg Hodnett, of Memphis, Tenn., who became one of the most successful drivers in Central Pennsylvania and eventually moved to the area.
Heffner now fields a team for veteran driver Tim Shaffer.
Scandle owns the car driven by Mark Smith, of Sunbury, the defending and three-time track champion.
Scandle owns Mach I Chassis, and is a sponsor not only at the track but of some of the big races there. He was also enthralled with the races at Selinsgrove in his youth and is amazed that, like Heffner, he has come full circle at the track.
“Growing up as a kid and having a passion for racing and the track, you never dream that someday you may be part of that, and a part of trying to make it better and improve it,” he said. “It’s kind of neat process to go through.”
Heffner “never would have expected it.”
“I’m grateful that I’m involved in the 75th anniversary because it is one of the longest continually running tracks in the country and I’m really proud to be a part of it, because I love history and you know this track has an incredible history,” he said.
Scandle said he and his uncle were involved in racing micro sprints in the early ‘90s and he has had a passion for racing for quite some time.
Lifetime spent at track
Paula Schick, 54, a retired Line Mountain High School math teacher, was seven days old when she took in her first race at Selinsgrove while her late father, Paul Long, was winning races and championships in the late 1980s and early 1970s.
She spent much of her adult life working at the track in several capacities, including helping her mother, Twila, and father (after he retired from racing) in the main concession stand.
Twila still works in the stand as she has for 30 years, and Paula helps when needed.
Sitting in the stands with her family and the families of other drivers and watching the races was an every-Saturday night occurrence for Paula, so much so that, when her dad retired from racing and the family went to a restaurant with friends on a Saturday night (instead of to the track), she recalled, “I’m sitting there crying my eyes out because I didn’t know anything different, it was just so different for me not to be at the race track.”
Favorite racers make impact
Steve Inch, of Lewisburg, has also been a big part of the facility for more than 30 years, working on the program books as a student at Selinsgrove High School and serving as the public address announcer at the races for more than 30 years. He is also part of the management team.
Inch recalls going to the races as a fan at age 5.
“My grandfather, Charlie Hoke, raced late models (at Selinsgrove) before I was born and racing has always just been a part of our family and the track was located just a few miles from where we were growing up,” he said.
Inch believes that he has called all 50 races that now-retired Fred Rahmer, of Salfordville, won at Selinsgrove.
Rahmer switched from a successful career in modifieds to sprint cars.
As a youngster, one of Inch’s early favorites was Hall of Fame late model driver Tom Peck.
Inch remembers that as a kid, he would see Peck and his father when they stopped at a service station near Freeburg owned by Inch’s dad.
“I was very small and one day Tom picked me up and put me in his race car on the open trailer,” Inch said.
Another memorable driver for Inch was the late Jim Nace, of Thompsontown.
“With everything Jim accomplished and then later to get to know him and (his wife) Chrystal and the family when I started working at the track, and then to be able to interview Jim in victory lane, it was really special,” Inch said.
“Probably the race that I am most proud of that I’ve ever done was the first Jim Nace Memorial,” Inch added, noting that it was also one of the most successful events and attracted one of the track’s largest-ever crowds.
Chrystal Nace, who still operates the family’s business, Fast Tees, at Selinsgrove and Williams Grove, said she started going to the races with Jim when they were dating at age 16. He started racing at Port Royal, then the now-defunct Silver Spring and Selinsgrove.
Nace was a Selinsgrove fan favorite, especially when he returned to race 358s, referring to the cubic inches of the cars’ engines, when the track switched its feature division from the 410s.
“He realized how important the fans were, so he made time to talk to them whenever they wanted,” Chrystal said. “He just enjoyed everything about the races and it just became a natural part of our life.”
Nace raced all throughout the eastern and mid-west part of the country, but always loved to run at Selinsgrove, Chrystal said.
“He liked that it was a full half-mile track and had multiple grooves. You could run high, and you could run low, and he really did like it,” she said. “As long as they were running sprint cars, he wanted to be there and be a part of it.”