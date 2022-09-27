SELINSGROVE — About 2,500 Selinsgrove Area School students gathered at the Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon to cheer on performances by classmates and teachers competing in quirky games.
It’s the third consecutive year the district has held a K-12 grade pep rally and Friday’s event brought out the school population’s enthusiasm.
“It’s exciting,” said senior Hanna Presgraves, a cheerleader. “It’s fun to get out in front of the whole school and show our talent.”
The event began with a performance of The Star Spangled Banner, which prompted a group of young children sitting high in the bleachers to spontaneously sing the words of the national anthem.
Members of the football and cheerleading teams, marching band and chorus were on the field as the rest of the student population filled the stands and teachers competed against one another in competitions that had them throwing water balloons, racing on scooters and launching foam noodles like javelins.
The pep rally, held hours before the Selinsgrove football team competed against Shikellamy at the stadium, was meant to be a uniting event for the students, staff and faculty, said Superintendent Frank Jankowski.
“We’re focusing on what it means to be part of a team and to acknowledge each other,” he said.
“We’re consistently looking for various ways to engage the young people in our community as well as adults. If you can get people to give themselves an opportunity to work positively it creates a deeper relationship.”
