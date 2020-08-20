SELINSGROVE — First-day-of-school jitters during the Wednesday reopening of the Selinsgrove Area School District were quickly overcome by student enthusiasm, and as close to a return to normal as one could hope for during a pandemic.
District Superintendent Frank Jankowski, in assessing the day, said, “the emotion of seeing parents and students, and kids being able to be around each other in as safe a manner as possible was welcomed by the community.”
The first day was “awesome,” said Carter Ake, 6, after school. “I made a book about how my first day was.”
About wearing a mask, he said, “I’m already used to it.”
Waiting for Carter were his parents, Ryan and Sarah Ake.
“We were a little bit anxious about getting this done,” Ryan said, “but seeing the safety measures the school district is taking is reassuring.”
Ashley Freed waited with daughter,
Scarlett, 3, to pick up her son, Callen, 6, after the first day of school. “It’s been a little nerve-wracking since he didn’t have an orientation,” she said, “but they did a walk-through video on YouTube, so he’d know where to go. I’m hoping he has some good things to tell me.”
Freed, a registered nurse, said she wasn’t “all that nervous” about her son’s first day at school. She was mostly nervous for him because it was all new to him.
Wednesday began early for Jeff and Danielle Chuklochak, as they watched their daughter Mia, 5, get on the bus and begin her first day in kindergarten.
Meanwhile, their son, Alexander Speck, a ninth-grader, was beginning high school.
He said it took a while to get used to the mask. “It was annoying at first” but after about an hour he didn’t know it was there.
He could tell that some students had opted not to attend in person — the teacher would call out a name for attendance and no one would reply.
Speck is looking forward to going back to school today. He said he likes high school a lot more than middle school.
Reflecting further on the first day, Jankowski said, “It was very validating of all the work and energy that everybody put into what made the day possible,” he said.
You can’t take these kinds of days for granted, Jankowski said, especially in the climate we’ve had for the last half of year.
“Things went as well as we desired them to go,” he added. “We are absolutely not perfect in everything that we do. But the teachers and the staff within the district did their best to have a positive, inviting environment.”
Students and families were as positive and compliant “as one could hope,” he said. “I feel as though the Selinsgrove community should be very proud of itself, and we look forward to getting better as regards our safety measures, as well as learning that occurs on a daily basis.”
Because the weather cooperated, the outdoor tents were utilized. Other outdoor spaces were also used, Jankowski noted, that weren’t in a tent. ‘“We were able to do what we wanted to do, only sometimes in a different format. The staff was prepared and they were able to make adjustments as the situations presented themselves.”
Students and families were supportive. “It was a team effort,” he said.
Face coverings, which are mandatory, didn’t seem to be a problem, he observed.
The overwhelming majority of students wore masks, he said, but some wore face shields, which are allowable.
“I can’t say this enough,” Jankowski said. “The community really came together.”