SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Area High School student Olivia Hoffman placed sixth in the Introduction to Event Planning event at the 2021 Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference last month.
Hoffman, 15, is considering a career in event planning and said participating in the competition was "a really good opportunity to expand" her knowledge of the business. "Event planning is an interesting field because it allows you to take someone else's idea and turn it into their dream."
For the competition, the rising sophomore had to present event planning ideas and ways to generate revenue in different scenarios to judges via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoffman's father, Karl Hoffman, of Winfield, helped her prepare.
"I gave her worse-case scenarios. You've got to know what to do before the problem happens," he said.
Two recent Selinsgrove graduates, Allison Rouso and Evette Davis also participated in the national conference and together placed sixth in Broadcast Journalism.
— MARCIA MOORE