SELINSGROVE — Bust through those brick walls.
That’s the advice that Selinsgrove Area Class of 2021 Valedictorian Laura Malehorn gave 193 graduates at the commencement ceremony on Saturday night. The 69th annual commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday but moved to Saturday night on account of rain.
Malehorn said COVID-19 turned their lives around, causing the students to make history as the “masked generation.
“In front of me I see courageous individuals who are ready to excel at any challenge. I am humbled and thankful to be around such amazing people,” she said. “Thanks to circumstances beyond our control, we are extra prepared to go over, around or even bust through the next brick wall.”
The class of 2021 turned brick walls into opportunities, she said.
“We powered through even as rules changes and ultimately more brick walls were built,” she said. “We seized the opportunity to learn how to adapt, conquer and deal. We have proven our resilience.”
Malehorn said she and her fellow graduates proved how good they were at being able to adapt.
“Academically, we learned more math and English, but the crash course on resilience was much more valuable,” she said.
Emeline Snook, who was both the Class President and Salutatorian, focused on the word “congratulations” and never truly understanding it until recently.
“Now, we must individualize the word,” said Snook. “My path to this spot looks different than everyone else’s path. Our path through life will continue to be made of billions of different choices, roadblocks and successes, each being unique.”
When you hear the word “congratulations,” Snook said to think of what it personally means to yourself.
“Think about what got you here,” she said.
Snook also presented four hard truths: never take the easy way out; be OK with readjusting your dreams; accept you have no control over life so do not be afraid of failure; and don’t worry about what others say.