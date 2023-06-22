Let me just start off by saying that if you are anywhere even close to being in the running for valedictorian, I suggest you start writing this speech way before you get to high school because this is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write throughout my whole education. And I did indeed have to write an essay on “The Sun Also Rises.” If you don’t know that book, consider yourself lucky.
Now, on behalf of everybody graduating here today, thank you. Chances are that if you are here, you were an important part in at least one, if not many, of our journeys making it here on to this stage. We thank you for your unconditional support and hope that you continue to follow us wherever our paths may lead us next.
Now I could go on forever talking about all my crazy high school experiences and everything I learned from all my teachers and all the hard work it takes to get where I’m standing, but all I have to say is Hakuna Matata. I know right, what a wonderful phrase. It means no worries, for the rest of your days. I would love to sing the rest of the song for you guys, but unfortunately, I’m a terrible singer and I think it would be highly frowned upon for my valedictorian speech to consist only of a Disney song. The Hakuna Matata mindset simply consists of living your life one step at a time and not worrying about the things you cannot control.
Now, the Hakuna Matata mindset might sound silly to some of you all-knowing adults out there but hear me out. When surveyed, about 86% of people described themselves as worriers, and people who worry more are shown to get less work done and are often less happy. Similar research shows that over 90% of the things we worry about never happen. And furthermore, it is estimated that the average person spends about 1 hour and 50 minutes a dayworrying. Which over time, builds up to almost 5 years. 5 years of your entire life wasted on worrying about things you likely cannot control anyway. Life is too short, don’t waste those 5 years.
So, to my fellow graduates, the next time you’re worried about how well you did on a test just stop and give yourself a break. Besides, you were probably extremely prepared anyways because everybody knows that there are absolutely zero distractions in college.
You might get a little lost in the next few years trying to figure out who you want to be, but during this time, I encourage you to not worry about what might happen in the next five years, or even in the next five seconds and just live your life one step at a time. Because worrying doesn’t change a thing.
You can worry forever about every tiny little detail in your life, but your worry is not going to change the outcome. All you can do is step bacl‹ and enjoy the outcome. So not only will the Hakuna Matata mindset save you from losing five years of your life, and from lots of wrinkles, but it also allows you to live in the moment and savor the little things. And there you have it, it’s our problem-free philosophy, Hakuna Matata.