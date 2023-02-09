SELINSGROVE — Eat a sandwich to benefit a family in need? Helping others doesn’t get much easier than that.
The Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 Auxiliary will host a Bacon Cheeseburger Night tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at their post along Route 522. Proceeds benefit Just Us Few Motorcycle Club.
The meal includes a bacon cheeseburger, French fries or onion rings and a soda, said Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the Selinsgrove VFW.
“All proceeds from Bacon Cheeseburger nights benefit a nonprofit organization,” said Ginger Griffith, VFW Auxiliary treasurer. “We give away everything we make.”
Just Us Few Motorcycle Club, based in Montandon, said on their website that their mission is to help people who are struggling but won’t ask for help.
“We pick the families that we help and most of the time they don’t even know it,” the website said. “We support the charities that do their fund raising for a good cause, however, we prefer to make it a more personal experience. We like to think that what we do not only helps the family, but makes a lifelong friendship for everyone involved. Nothing brings more joy to us than to see a child smile.”
The group started out as friends who love to ride motorcycles then began choosing a family to help during the Christmas season.
“From there we decided to go the next step and we now sponsor benefit rides,” the website said.
Past Bacon Cheeseburger Nights have benefited organizations like Snyder County Emergency Services and Veterans Share Food Bank.
“The food is really good,” Griffith said of the cheeseburger meals.
Dubaskas agreed.
“I don’t know what they do to those cheeseburgers, but they sure taste better than the ones you make at home,” he said.
For more information on Just Us Few Motorcycle Cub, visit www.justusfewmc.com.