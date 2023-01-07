SELINSGROVE — Snyder County and Selinsgrove borough are working to develop recommendations to create more outdoor trails and ways to connect residents with neighboring communities.
The borough has formed a 10-member Selinsgrove walkability study steering committee which will be holding public meetings to devise a trail and connectivity plan.
Selinsgrove borough received a $37,500 matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to conduct the study, said borough Manager Lauren Martz.
The group, with input from residents, will draft a plan to create walking and biking trails and connective routes throughout the borough and neighboring municipalities, she said.
“They’ll look at the main points of the community and what residents want,” Martz said.
Serving on the committee are Martz; council members Bobbie Owens and Sarah Maul; Snyder County Planning Director Lincoln Kaufman; borough Parks and Recreation Committee member Shane Hendricks; Selinsgrove Projects Inc. president Malcolm Derk; Selinsgrove Flood Task Force member Jim Charles; the Rev. Paul Donecker; Selinsgrove Area School District police chief Mark Wolfberg and borough resident and former downtown manager Mary Bannon.
Snyder County is also now beginning to work on a greenway and open space plan with the aid of a $55,000 DCNR grant and $20,000 in county funds.
The county has hired Laird Landscape Architects and Stahl Shaffer Engineering but the steering committee is still being assembled, he said.
Kaufman said he expects the committee to be formed soon and public meetings could begin as early as later this month or early February.
“We want to get the ball rolling,” he said of coming up with recommendations for potential walking and biking trails and connecting residents to resources. “The more we can connect communities, the better we’ll be.”