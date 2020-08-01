SHAMOKIN DAM — A Selinsgrove woman will face drug charges after Shamokin Dam Police said they learned she was in possession of cocaine.
Leslie Sledge, 51, will face possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after Chief Tim Bremigen said officers received information she was in possession of drugs while staying at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam.
Bremigen said officers received information Sledge was in possession of a “few — eight balls” of cocaine, which is equivalent to 3.5 grams of cocaine
Shamokin Dam police contacted Snyder County Probation officers, who assisted at the hotel room at the Econo Lodge at 7 a.m. Saturday during the investigation, police said.
After a search was conducted by Snyder County Probation, Sledge was found to be in possession of 5.3 grams of cocaine and .5 grams of crack cocaine, Bremigen said. Various drug paraphernalia was found and there were indications the cocaine was being cooked into a crack cocaine form, Bremigen said.
Sledge was placed in Snyder County Prison for probation violations and Bremigen said officers would be filing charges.
Bremigen said his officers will be working with hotel administration in an effort to curb future incidents at the hotel.
The incident is still under investigation and Bremigen said other arrests may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information regarding illegal drug transactions or this incident may contact the Shamokin Dam Police at 570-743-2671 or email tbremigen@shamokindam.net.