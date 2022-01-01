Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2021 this week. This is the final part of a series that began on Christmas Eve.
SELINSGROVE — Kelly Feiler just simply cares about the Valley.
Feiler, president of the Regional Engagement Center (REC), is making a difference in the community through her hard work and dedication to serving children through after-school programs as well as providing space for adult exercise and youth programs.
Kristen Moyer, community relations director, at SEDA-Council of Governments, in Lewisburg, nominated Feiler for this year’s Make a Difference recognition, because of Feiler’s passion, she said.
“About five years ago, I first met Kelly when she was seeking United Way funding for the Selinsgrove REC,” she said. “She was talking to me about why she was seeking funding and I thought to myself, ‘wow, she is passionate about creating something for the youth in the Selinsgrove area.’ There was no central place for the youth in the eastern Snyder County area to go. Her enthusiasm is contagious.”
Moyer said she continued to watch Feiler make moves to improve the Valley.
“I’ve watched Kelly’s passion and enthusiasm create a vital program and space for the youth in the Selinsgrove area to experience positive social opportunities, and she’s created programs that cross the generational gap,” Moyer said.
“With Kelly’s guidance, they used a former church on 8th street, to develop an atmosphere just like Kelly’s personality, positive and upbeat. The Selinsgrove REC is thriving, and they are running out of space and recently applied for a RACP grant to expand and purchase the Selinsgrove Inn to expand its program.”
That growth is because of Feiler, Moyer said.
REC has recently applied for a $2.5 million grant to purchase the Selinsgrove Inn and adjacent property for independent senior housing and intergenerational programs.
The center opened in 2017 at 429 8th St. in Selinsgrove and serves about 60 kids a day at its after-school program, as well as providing a space for an adult exercise and youth programs, said Sarah Farbo, president of the REC board of directors.
Feiler said they’ve outgrown the building and during the COVID-19 pandemic she came up with the idea of expanding the center’s reach to include older people.
“Our mission is to engage people of all ages,” Feiler said.
But for the 52-year-old Selinsgrove woman, making people smile is most important.
“I wanted to find a good positive way to engage children to have a good social behavior,” she said. “Don’t do drugs, no anti-social behavior and giving an opportunity to these children was a goal.”
Feiler said she decided to start the center during a “perfect storm of events.
“It just all came together in 2015,” she said. “And now we have 60 kids a day every day and I couldn’t be happier.”
But giving Feiler all the credit is something she won’t accept.
“I am humbled by all of this, and it makes me want to cry knowing we are making a difference,” she said. “I couldn’t be doing any of this without the great people, volunteers, board members and staff around me.”
The center now has four full-time employees, she said.
“This is all just wonderful and I look forward to continuing to grow in 2022,” she said. “I can’t say enough how humbled and honored I am and proud of all we are accomplishing as a team.”