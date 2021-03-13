Area high school teams back to work

Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon, left, grabs the wrists of Erie Cathedral Prep’s Dorian Crosby during the 220-pound state championship match in March. Schon and the Seals returned to practice Monday after a three-week shutdown of high school sports in the state.

 Daily Item file photo

Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon will go for his second state title tonight after two wins at the PIAA 3A wrestling championships in Hershey today.

Schon, a 2019 state champion, will appear in his third consecutive final after beating Greensburg-Salem's William McChesney, 6-4 in the semifinals at 285 pounds. Schon took a 4-1 lead in the second period on the strength of a reversal and takedown.

He then recorded another takedown in the third period to improve to 38-1 this year.

Schon opened the championships with a second-period pin of Matthew Cruz of Easton in the quarterfinals.

In tonight's final, Schon will meet Nazareth's Sean Kinney (10-1). Kinney, a freshman, beat Isaiah Vance of Hempfield in the other semifinal. Vance dealt Schon his only defeat of the year in the super-regional final last week.

Schon will wrap his stellar career tonight in the final bout of the scholastic season in Pennsylvania. The finals begin at 8 p.m.

Schon is a four-time state medalist, finishing eighth as a freshman, first as a sophomore and second as a junior. He enters his final match 143-7 for his career. 

