Limited services will be available beginning today at three PennDOT Driver License Centers in Yellow Phase counties, including the center in Selinsgrove.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that the first three Driver License Centers in yellow phase counties will reopen, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“PennDOT’s driver and photo license centers are some of Pennsylvania government’s highest public touchpoints, and it was critical that these locations close in accordance with Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home order, for the safety of our staff and customers,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are pleased to begin reopening these locations, with safety protocols in place.”
Beginning Friday, May 8, the following driver license centers will reopen with limited services:
Erie Driver and Photo License Center, 7200 Peach Street, Suite 480, Erie;
Selinsgrove Driver and Photo License Center, 1015 Route 522, Selinsgrove; and
Williamsport Driver and Photo License Center, 1782 East Third Street, Williamsport.
Hours of operation at all these Driver License Centers will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.
- In all reopened driver license centers, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:
- Customers will be prescreened and asked brief questions regarding any potential symptoms of COVID-19;
- Customers will be requested to wear masks while in the facility;
- Seating will be reduced at all Driver License Centers to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat;
- The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;
- Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;
- Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;
- Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and
- Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.
PennDOT expects services to be in high demand, and customers should expect longer than normal waits.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.