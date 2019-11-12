Sen. Casey: Repealing Affordable Care Act would hurt rural hospitals, people with disabilities

SUNBURY — A “triple threat” attack against the Affordable Care Act jeopardizes health care for 20 million Americans, risks economic malady and would cause rural hospitals to close, Sen. Bob Casey told a local audience during a roundtable discussion Tuesday.
“Rural hospitals will close if the Affordable Care Act is deemed unconstitutional,” Casey said during his visit to Degenstein Library.
The senator was referring to a court case playing out in a federal appellate court. Judges are tasked to reconsider a lower court’s ruling that found President Barack Obama’s signature legislation to be unconstitutional.
The Health Insurance Marketplace continues to function at healthcare.gov and 1-800-318-2596. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.
Casey derided policy shifts and political wrangling under the administration of President Donald Trump concerning health care, citing his office’s “investigative report” to accuse Republicans of attempts to destroy, dismantle and defund the Affordable Care Act. He announced that Google removed false advertising of “junk plans” that deceived those shopping for health care plans.
“President Trump’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 not only aims to repeal the ACA — and along with it, the advances made to Medicare and Medicaid — it also proposes to slash Medicare and Medicaid spending by more than $2.3 trillion over 10 years,” Casey’s report states.
The roundtable discussion included personal attestations from persons with disabilities about the benefits of Medicare and Medicaid.
Using a text-to-talk program on a computer tablet, Mark Reeves said such health care programs are vital to his personal needs and job support. He has an aide who assists him throughout the day.
“If it wasn’t for job support, I wouldn’t be able to go to work,” said Reeves, who works at The Arc Susquehanna Valley.
Brian Habermehl, who has cerebral palsy, is the director of the self-advocates at The Arc. With Reeves and others, Habermehl arranges programming for disabled persons toward achieving self-sufficiency: cooking lessons, computer training and the like.
A motorized wheelchair is vital to Habermehl’s life, one he said he couldn’t afford without subsidized health care. He said he works with up to 500 people each month who, like him, depend on such programs to help them live and work. The prospect of trillion-dollar cuts to Medicare and Medicaid are terrifying, he said.
“I have a job. I’m not looking for a handout,” Habermehl said. “There’s got to be a bipartisan effort to be sure we can get to work.”
Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay of UPMC Susquehanna — an ear, nose and throat specialist — said a repeal of ACA threatens to cost more than 850,000 people their health plans. She said “junk plans” will flourish, access to addiction therapy would be lessened, and local hospital emergency rooms will revert to an urgent care atmosphere, with small community hospitals threatened by increased costs they’d “have to eat.”
“My patients will suffer. You will suffer. I will suffer as a health-care provider,” Rager-Kay said.
Casey said the Trump Administration’s move to extend “junk plan” coverage for up to three years, drain the Marketplace’s advertising budget by 90 percent and slash the open enrollment period by about six weeks were done as part of efforts to wipe out the ACA.
Republicans should work with Democrats to improve the ACA rather than seek its destruction, he said, but until that happens, he pledged “unyielding opposition” to attempts to overturn the ACA.
Casey said the ACA allowed 7,100 people in Northumberland County alone to get health insurance, with 5,100 of them added to insurance plans as a result of a Medicaid expansion.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said mental health coverage for teenagers and kids is largely only available through school-based counseling, which is only covered through Medicaid.
“Commercial insurance does not cover that,” Troutman said.
Melissa Wagner, director of Child Safety and Advocacy, Geisinger, said a loss of essential health benefits threatens to victimize children whose parents lose access to health care and healthier lifestyles.
“It plays out decades down the road,” Wagner said, using addiction, heart disease and diabetes as examples of risks children face.
“Pay now, invest now, or pay a lot more many years later when it comes to children,” Casey said.