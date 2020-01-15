Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey took the Senate floor on Wednesday to speak about President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran.
“The constitution requires substantial consultation with Congress regarding matters of war, except in limited urgent circumstances,” Casey said. “Acting with disregard for these standards, President Trump took this lateral action.”
Casey said the president may have endangered lives of U.S. troops in the Middle East and may have also prompted near lethal retaliation from Iran.
