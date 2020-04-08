State Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) will host a live Tele Townhall at 1 p.m. Friday to address concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The phone call will include experts in different fields, who can answers questions on a wide range of health, social programs and business-related questions. The panel will include: Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Hospitals; Joanne Troutman, President, and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way; and Doug Wilburn, Director of Business Finance Programs, SEDA-Council of Governments
At the time of the event, all landlines within the 27th Senatorial District will receive an invitation via telephone call. If they choose to do so, they would simply stay on the line. If a resident would like to register a cell phone number to be a part of the event, they are encouraged to visit www.senatorgordner.com and click on the Tele Town Hall button on the main page.