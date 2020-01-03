Lawmakers from Pennsylvania are beginning to respond to news that U.S. forces killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, in a air strike on Thursday.
“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans," Sen. Pat Toomey said in a statement this morning. "The world is a better place now that he is dead. Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”
U.S. Representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser tweeted his support of President Donald Trump late Thursday.
"Once again, President @realDonaldTrump has shown America will not back down, terrorists will be held accountable, and rogue states cannot continue to rule neighboring democracies through thuggery and intimidation. The death of Qasem Soleimani is a win for freedom," Keller tweeted.
"The United States will always defend its national interests, both at home and abroad, and I commend the President’s efforts to protect American lives," Meuser tweeted. "Soleimani, who is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, had orchestrated many attacks on U.S. forces and diplomats in Iraq, including the recent events at the embassy in Baghdad, and was planning future attacks."