While state House members await their committee assignments for the new legislative sessions — including freshmen Joanne Stehr and Jamie Flick — the Valley's lone active senator has received his assignments.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) was reappointed to serve as chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2023-24 legislative session. Yaw has served as chairman of the committee since 2013, and was reappointed to the post by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39).
Yaw also has been appointed to serve as a member of the Judiciary Committee as vice chairman; and as a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; Banking and Insurance Committee; Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee; and Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.
The Valley's other senate seat, the 27th District, is vacant following the resignation of longtime Sen. John Gordner last month. A special election to replace Gordner is scheduled for Jan. 31. Democrat Patricia Lawton, Libertarian Thomas Anderson and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican, are challenging for the seat.
The Environmental Resources and Energy Committee has broad jurisdiction over the state’s energy resources and development, including regulations and conservation efforts; initiatives related to public lands and their renewable resources; policies affecting surface mining, coal, oil, and gas, and mineral leasing; and broad oversight of air and water resources.
“I thank Sen. Ward for her trust to again lead this important committee in the new session,” Yaw said. “I look forward to working with my fellow senators to advance bipartisan solutions to strengthen our laws and regulations to further protect Pennsylvania’s natural resources for future generations.”
“I am pleased to appoint Senator Yaw to continue to serve as chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2023-24 legislative session,” Ward said. “I am confident that in this role he will continue to provide the committee with strong leadership and be a champion for advancing important environmental protection measures.”