HARRISBURG — State legislation to add a third judge in the 26th Judicial District, which includes Montour and Columbia counties, has been unanimously adopted by the state Senate on a 50-0 vote.
The measure, sponsored by state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, will now move to the state House for consideration.
Gordner said the addition of another common pleas court judge is supported by the President Judge Gary Norton, the commissioners in Columbia and Montour counties and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC).