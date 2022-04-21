KRATZERVILLE — U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick stopped in Kratzerville on Wednesday while on the campaign trail of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.
McCormick, a Republican who grew up in Bloomsburg, talked with constituents at Country Creamery, 3694 Route 204 outside Selinsgrove. He is a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate and Gulf War combat veteran who previously served as a Treasury Department official during the second Bush administration, talked with constituents at Country Creamery, 3694 Route 204 outside Selinsgrove.
“I’ve been going across the commonwealth, county by county, I’ve hit close to 50 (of 67) counties,” said McCormick. “I’m in my pick up truck and doing visits in places like this. Small business, VFWs, fire halls and so forth.”
The primary is May 17. The November election would replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.
McCormick said his goal is to connect with people.
“You want to meet people and answer questions, connect with them,” he said. “They’ll tell 10 people who will tell 10 people who will tell 10 people. I can’t shake enough hands across Pennsylvania. I’ve got to build a movement of people who think I’ll be the right candidate.”
Bill Kline, of Kratzerville, said he wasn’t expecting to meet McCormick when he went out for lunch on Wednesday.
“It’s nice,” said Kline. “I didn’t know he was coming. It’s good to come to meet the people.”
Ronnie Hauck, of Winfield, said he wanted to meet the candidate.
“I wanted to see what he had to say,” Hauck said. “We need someone to look out for Pennsylvania farmers.”
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz also attended to meet McCormick. He said he hasn’t endorsed any one candidate yet.
“As someone who is running for Republican State Committee, I think it’s important to meet all the candidates,” said Kantz. “Unfortunately I didn’t get to meet Dr. Oz yesterday while he was in Snyder County. It is very important for the Republican voters to nominate a candidate who can defeat anyone who is in favor of promulgating President Biden’s horrible policies.”
Television personality and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz also brought his campaign through the Valley on Tuesday. His visit included a tour of the Wood-Mode LLC plant in Kreamer.
The three issues that people constantly talk to him about are economy and inflation, energy and border control, McCormick said.
“Inflation is killing working families, it’s killing elders on a fixed income, it’s killing small businesses like this,” said McCormick.
He said the energy crisis is a “direct consequence of the policies” of President Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf. The policies have “hurt energy workers and made it impossible for energy companies to invest because there’s too much uncertainty. It’s driven up the price of fuel,” he said.
McCormick said the illegal drugs are coming across the border.
“We need somebody to go to Washington and push back on weak policies and the wokeness we’re seeing,” said McCormick.
McCormick said he is “battle tested” and someone who runs businesses and created jobs, as well as “someone who understands how the world works, and someone who is an outsider.”
Also on Wednesday, McCormick attended the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, toured Strong Industries in Danville and held a campaign rally with Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State under President Trump, at the Frosty Valley Resort in Danville.