KREAMER — Television personality and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Oz Mehmet brought his campaign through the Valley Tuesday that included a tour of the Wood-Mode LLC plant in Kreamer.
Speaking to owner Bill French and several Wood-Mode managers, Oz asked how the company that employs about 540 is dealing with the worker shortage plaguing so many businesses.
"We could hire 50 to 60 more people" if supplies were more readily available, general manager Rod Hunter said.
Oz said it's a familiar refrain he's heard from companies across the state as he works to garner support for his campaign leading up to the May 17 primary.
He is in a close race for the Republican nomination with David McCormick but hopes to boost his chances following an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller was also present for the hourlong tour of the cabinet-making plant.
The primary concern of Pennsylvania voters, Oz said, is inflation, which he attributes to the rising cost of energy.
That led him to talk of his support of fracking and opposition to "overreaching government."
"Lateral drilling is safe, effective and cleaner," he said of his plan to make the country more energy-dominant through natural gas. "We have the raw resources."