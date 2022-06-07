HARRISBURG — A bill that would mandate athletics be designated by biological sex passed through the Pennsylvania Senate on a split vote Tuesday, advancing a controversial measure bound to be vetoed should it reach the governor’s desk.
State senators voted 30-20, mostly along party lines, to give final approval to Senate Bill 1191, titled the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. It would bar transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
The bill now moves to the House for consideration.
The House already cast a split vote in April to adopt a companion version of the Senate bill. House Bill 972 is pending approval in the Senate.
Gov. Tom Wolf pledged to veto both bills should they pass through both chambers of the General Assembly.
Both bills call for sports — primary school, high school, college, club and intramural — to be designated male, female and coed, or mixed. The proposed law would apply to athletics teams that are publicly funded and those that compete against teams supported with public funds.
Neither bill would prevent transgender males from competing in male sports.