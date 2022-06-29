Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is pictured in Harrisburg in this AP file photo.

 AP

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate approved a veto-bound bill on a split vote Wednesday that proposes to designate scholastic and collegiate sports by biological sex, preventing transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

State senators voted 30-20 to send House Bill 972 to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf, who previously vowed to veto the bill.

The measure previously passed the state House in April. A separate companion bill proposed in the Senate was previously approved and is now with the House Education Committee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags

Trending Video