HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate approved a veto-bound bill on a split vote Wednesday that proposes to designate scholastic and collegiate sports by biological sex, preventing transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
State senators voted 30-20 to send House Bill 972 to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf, who previously vowed to veto the bill.
The measure previously passed the state House in April. A separate companion bill proposed in the Senate was previously approved and is now with the House Education Committee.
This is a developing story and will be updated.