LEWISBURG — Final recount totals for the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania returned the same counts in Snyder and Union counties, election officials said.
Union County completed its recount on Thursday. Countywide, Dave McCormick beat television personality Mehmet Oz in Union County by 794 votes, 2,817 to 1,393.
Election Director Greg Katherman said unless the law changes about what ballots they are allowed to count, the county has completed its recount.
In Snyder County, McCormick picked up 2,221 votes, about 600 more than Oz's total of 1,618.