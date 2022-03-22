SELINSGROVE — The construction of 45 senior housing units is being proposed for the former Bon-Ton store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Albert Lagerman, a managing partner at D&C Realty and CEO at Family Practice Center, presented the plans to convert the 86,553-square-foot space into affordable one to two-bedroom apartments and a medical clinic to the Monroe Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening.
Seniors aged 62 and older are the target demographic, he said.
Lagerman said the project is contingent on approvals from the township and mall owner. Family Practice Center has been operating health and wellness facilities at the mall for the past four years at the former Sears site.
"This is the first step in the process," he told the supervisors of the apartment complex proposal that arose from a similar project approved a few years ago in Minnesota when a vacant mall was converted into affordable housing for families and seniors.
The goal, Lagerman said, is to increase activity at the Snyder County mall and serve the senior community's housing needs.
"It's a great idea," Supervisor Ryan Mack said.
Mall General Manager Margie Deppen said the proposal must first receive township approval before moving forward.
"There are lots of possibilities," she said.
If approved, tenants would have access to medical facilities operated by Family Practice Center in the wing formerly occupied by Sears, a movie theater and indoor retail shopping.
"It's another unique way to redevelop ourselves," Deppen said.
Lagerman said the 45 handicap-accessible apartment units would each have facades "so they look like individual houses" and be built within two open-air courtyards.
Responding to Supervisor Steve Paige's inquiry about fire exits from the building, Lagerman said each corridor will have outdoor access.
No decision has been made regarding management of the housing units, said Lagerman who is meeting later this week with consultants to discuss the issue.