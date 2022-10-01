SELINSGROVE — Joe Cawthern was honest on Friday when asked about coming out to get a flu shot at a Senior Health Fair in the Boscov’s north wing of the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
“I wanted to get it over with,” the 86-year-old Shamokin Dam resident said about the event hosted by state Rep. Lynda Schlelgel Culver, R-108.
Cawthern and his wife Barbara were among a crowd of people to attend the event with more than 30 vendors showcasing their services for seniors, their families and caregivers. COVID and flu shots were available to anyone who wanted to be vaccinated and additional health screenings, including balance testing, bone density screening, blood pressure checks, oxygen level tests and COVID home test kits, were available.
“This makes it convenient for a lot of people,” said Joe Cawthern. “We hope more people get the flu or COVID shots.”
Geisinger RN and clinical lead Daniel Huston said Geisinger gave out more than 5,000 free flu shots last year.
“One of Geisinger’s aims is to provide care and make it available to people where they are,” he said. “We’re able to provide that care by bringing it to the community.”
Insurance was not needed and no bill was submitted, he said.
It was a “true service” to the community, said Huston.
Bob and Sharon Smith, of Williamsport, happened to come to the mall on Friday and discovered the health fair. They were seen visiting with the therapy dogs of The Susquehanna Trail Dog Training Club.
“It’s good for people,” said Bob Smith.
“We learned a lot of information,” said Sharon Smith.
Connie Cuff, a handler with the club, said the group goes into nursing homes, hospitals and universities. The ultimate goal is to bring comfort and emotional therapy to people, she said.
“These dogs lower blood pressure,” she said. “They’re good for mental health.”
Cheryl Delsite, the legislative aide for Culver’s office, said the goal of the event was to provide relevant information to seniors.
“We’re really grateful that Geisinger agreed to do the flu shots and Custom Care did the latest booster for COVID,” said Delsite. “Everyone knows where the mall is, they can come without an appointment and get the information they need or get questions answered by vendors.”
Delsite said the turnout was “very good.”
“We’re very pleased,” she said. “It was busy right at 10. The vendors are really happy.”