SUNBURY — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will host a Senior Expo on July 25 at the Shikellamy High School.
The event – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school cafeteria — will include 65 vendors with information beneficial to senior citizens. UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will provide refreshments and free tote bags to the first 300 attendees.
Free health screenings and services will be available, including foot care assessments, blood pressure screenings, balance assessments and consultations with pharmacists.
