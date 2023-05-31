LEWISBURG — Carol DiRocco attended Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday knowing it will help with everyday life.
The Winfield woman, who lost her husband to COVID-19 two years ago, said the event and activities at the Miller Center at 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, help her stay independent. The free health fair-style event hosted 26 vendors geared specifically to older adults like DiRocco.
"I have to take care of myself," said DiRocco. "I can lift because of exercising. I don't have to depend on others for daily activities."
National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the nation’s largest older adult health and wellness event, now celebrating its 30th anniversary. More than 100,000 seniors will participate in local health and wellness events at more than 1,000 locations across the country.
DiRocco attends Silver Sneakers at Miller Center three times a week, including the day that coincided with the Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday. She also tested out the BioDex, a machine that measures balance.
"This reinforces how important it is to exercise and maintain balance," she said. "If we as seniors fall, we are incapacitated for a time."
The social aspect of senior events also are "so key," she said.
"We look out for each other," said DiRocco. "We're so lucky the Miller Center is here and we have all these activities."
The day included visits with vendors and free health screenings, including blood pressure and bone density facilitated by Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. The Lewisburg YMCA provided: Silver Sneakers Circuit at 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Circuit and Boom Muscle at 10 a.m.; pickleball during the entire event; and golf simulator demonstrations during the entire event.
Nancy Miller-Boyer, of Lewisburg, had her blood pressure tested. A volunteer at Evangelical and a Silver Sneakers participant, Miller-Bouer said it's good to stay active.
"These events keep you updated on everything that's going on," she said. "It's a good thing for senior citizens to be aware of what the community has to offer."
Mary Welker, of Sunbury, checked out the CPR station. As a retired RN, Welker said she likes to keep herself informed of the latest technology and techniques.
"It reenergizes my mentality," she said. "Everything changes."
The event is "very good and helpful," and she likes to take the free literature.
Event organizer Deana Carson, a community health and wellness educator, said a variety of vendors were available for older adults.
"It's important for them to know what's available to them," said Carson. "We have 26 different organizations here today, all with their own information on what they can offer them. By visiting each of the tables, they can find out what's available in our area, learn new things and connect with them for services they might need."
Carson said a large variety of vendors could meet everyone's needs.
"As we all age, we all need to age as healthy as we can, and stay active and keep moving," she said.